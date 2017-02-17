The Latest: Woman says Michigan sports doctor molested her

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son Pause

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

15:06 Carmike Cinemas President and CEO David Passman Sunday Interview

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

2:07 Johnnie Warner talks about Columbus Black History Museum funding dispute

1:23 Mercer's Lawrence surpasses 1,500 career points

2:04 Attorney plans to pursue civil case related to recent officer-involved shooting

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017