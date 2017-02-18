Nation & World

February 18, 2017 11:22 AM

Congo investigates video showing soldiers shooting militia

The Associated Press
KINSHASA, Congo

Congo's government says it is investigating a video that shows uniformed soldiers shooting at apparent militia members armed with sticks.

The government said Saturday that officers have been arrested for actions shown in the video, which has been edited and widely shared on social media.

The government statement says two days of fighting in December between the army and the Kamwina Nsapu militia left at least 13 dead. It said the military operations were meant to protect some one million people in and around Mbuji-Mayi city.

The statement says a commanding officer and his sub-officer were arrested.

The United Nations on Tuesday expressed concern about reports that more than 100 people were killed in recent days in clashes between soldiers and the militia fighters mainly armed with machetes and spears.

