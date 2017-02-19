Nation & World

Small plane crashes on Pennsylvania golf course

UPPER HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa.

A small plane has crashed on a golf course in Pennsylvania.

Authorities say no one was hurt when the plane went down Sunday afternoon at the Butter Valley Golf Port in Upper Hanover Township in Montgomery County shortly after takeoff. Butter Valley is both a golf course and public landing strip for small planes.

Airport owner John Gehman tells The Reading Eagle that the crash likely was caused by a wind gust that caught the plane at just the right moment.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

