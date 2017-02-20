Israeli army: Sinai militant fire hits Israel, no one hurt

4:19 Mayor to community: Crime is down and significantly so Pause

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son

1:18 Job Spotlight with Frank and Julie Brown

2:07 Rivertown School of Beauty hair stylists offer free cuts at Safe House with the Police Benevolent Association

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

25:42 Sunday Interview with Maj. Gen. H.R. McMaster

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold