Islamic State vows more attacks on Egypt's Christians

1:23 Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls Pause

15:06 Carmike Cinemas President and CEO David Passman Sunday Interview

2:07 Rivertown School of Beauty hair stylists offer free cuts at Safe House with the Police Benevolent Association

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

4:19 Mayor to community: Crime is down and significantly so

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

25:42 Sunday Interview with Maj. Gen. H.R. McMaster