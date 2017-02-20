Five, head of Nobel Peace Prize awards committee dead at 65

1:23 Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls Pause

2:07 Rivertown School of Beauty hair stylists offer free cuts at Safe House with the Police Benevolent Association

15:06 Carmike Cinemas President and CEO David Passman Sunday Interview

1:15 Camp educates students about poverty and homelessness in the valley

1:00 Good Samaritan steps up to care for historic black school in Russell County

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:18 Job Spotlight with Frank and Julie Brown