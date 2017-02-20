Nation & World

February 20, 2017 12:57 PM

UN: Congo must stop rights violations by its armed forces

The Associated Press
DAKAR, Senegal

The U.N. commissioner for human rights has called on Congo's government to stop human rights violations by its armed forces.

Commissioner Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said Monday that as security has deteriorated in the Central African country, there are multiple, credible allegations that soldiers are targeting people with ties to a local militia in Kasai province. The call comes after a video surfaced showing Congo soldiers shooting and killing unarmed victims.

The militia fighters are accused of carrying out violence since their leader was killed in August.

The U.N. commissioner said Congo's government must ensure that its security forces respect peoples' lives and must launch an independent investigation into troops' excessive use of force.

Congo is home to multiple militias vying for control of its rich mineral deposits.

