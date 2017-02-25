AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Suspect in Kim Jong Nam attack says she got $90 for a prank
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Indonesian woman who is one of the suspects in the killing of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un's half brother said she was paid $90 for what she believed was a prank, an Indonesian official said Saturday.
Siti Aisyah also told authorities she did not want her parents to see her in custody, Andriano Erwin, Indonesia's deputy ambassador to Malaysia, said one day after Malaysia revealed that VX nerve agent was used in the bizarre killing at Kuala Lumpur's airport.
"She doesn't want her family get sad to see her condition," Erwin said after a 30-minute meeting with Aisyah. "She only delivered a message through us to her father and mother not to be worried and take care of their health."
The public poisoning of Kim Jong Nam, which took place Feb. 13 amid crowds of travelers at the airport, appeared to be a well-planned hit. Kim was dead within hours of the attack, in which two women went up behind him and appeared to smear something onto his face.
Aisyah, 25, has said previously that she was duped into the attack, but Malaysian police say she and the other female suspect, a Vietnamese woman who also is in custody, knew what they were doing.
AP Analysis: Will China be North Korea's Trump card?
TOKYO (AP) — China's announcement it has suspended North Korean coal imports may have been its first test of whether the Trump administration is ready to do something about a major, and mutual, security problem: North Korea's nukes. While China is Pyongyang's biggest enabler, it is also the biggest outside agent of regime-challenging change — just not in the way Washington has wanted.
Judging from Trump's limited comments so far, and the gaping chasm between Washington's long-held focus on sanctions and punishment and Beijing's equally deep commitment to diplomatic talks that don't require the North to first give up its arsenal, a deal between the two won't come easily.
But if Beijing is indeed sending a signal to Trump about Pyongyang, its opening bid was a big one. North Korea's coal exports to China totaled $1.2 billion last year, according to Chinese customs. U.S. officials say that represents about one third of the North's total export income.
For Kim Jong Un, that's going to hurt.
In a bitter critique, the North's official media on Thursday likened the decision by Beijing to an enemy state's move "to bring down" their social system and, in a tone it normally reserves for Washington, Tokyo or Seoul, accused Beijing of "dancing to the tune of the U.S." It was one of the most biting attacks the North's media has ever made against China.
AP Exclusive: Analysts downplay threat from 7 nations in ban
WASHINGTON (AP) — Analysts at the Homeland Security Department's intelligence arm found insufficient evidence that citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries included in President Donald Trump's travel ban pose a terror threat to the United States.
A draft document obtained by The Associated Press concludes that citizenship is an "unlikely indicator" of terrorism threats to the United States and that few people from the countries Trump listed in his travel ban have carried out attacks or been involved in terrorism-related activities in the U.S. since Syria's civil war started in 2011.
Trump cited terrorism concerns as the primary reason he signed the sweeping temporary travel ban in late January, which also halted the U.S. refugee program. A federal judge in Washington state blocked the government from carrying out the order earlier this month. Trump said Friday a new edict would be announced soon. The administration has been working on a new version that could withstand legal challenges.
Homeland Security spokeswoman Gillian Christensen on Friday did not dispute the report's authenticity, but said it was not a final comprehensive review of the government's intelligence.
"While DHS was asked to draft a comprehensive report on this issue, the document you're referencing was commentary from a single intelligence source versus an official, robust document with thorough interagency sourcing," Christensen said. "The ... report does not include data from other intelligence community sources. It is incomplete."
White House defends contacts with FBI over Russia reports
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Friday defended chief of staff Reince Priebus against accusations he breached a government firewall when he asked FBI Director James Comey to publicly dispute media reports that Trump campaign advisers had been frequently in touch with Russian intelligence agents.
President Donald Trump's spokesman, Sean Spicer, argued Priebus had little choice but to seek Comey's assistance in rebutting what Spicer said were inaccurate reports about contacts during last year's presidential campaign. The FBI did not issue the statement requested by Priebus and has given no sign one is forthcoming.
"I don't know what else we were supposed to do," Spicer said.
The Justice Department has policies in place to limit communications between the White House and the FBI about pending investigations. Trump officials on Friday not only confirmed contacts between Priebus and the FBI, but engaged in an extraordinary public airing of those private conversations.
Spicer said it was the FBI that first approached the White House about the veracity of a New York Times story asserting that Trump advisers had contacts with Russian intelligence officials during the presidential campaign. Spicer said Priebus then asked both FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Director Andrew McCabe if they would condemn the story publicly, which they declined to do.
White House bars major news outlets from informal briefing
News organizations including The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, CNN and Politico were blocked from joining an informal, on-the-record White House press briefing Friday.
The Associated Press chose not to participate in the briefing after White House press secretary Sean Spicer restricted the number of journalists included. Typically, the daily briefing is televised and open to all news organizations credentialed to cover the White House.
"The AP believes the public should have as much access to the president as possible," Lauren Easton, the AP's director of media relations, said in a statement.
On Friday, hours after President Donald Trump delivered a speech blasting the media, Spicer invited only a pool of news organizations that represents and shares reporting with the larger press corps. He also invited several other major news outlets, as well as smaller organizations including the conservative Washington Times, One America News Network and Breitbart News, whose former executive chairman, Steve Bannon, is Trump's chief strategist. When the additional news organizations attempted to gain access, they weren't allowed to enter.
The White House said it felt "everyone was represented" by those in the pool and the invited organizations.
At town halls, GOP caught between Trump, angry voters
URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — When hundreds of angry constituents chanted "no wall" at his Iowa town hall, Republican Rep. David Young agreed it wasn't necessary. When they demanded that President Donald Trump release his tax returns, the second-term congressman called it a "no-brainer." And, when they yelled at the mention of White House adviser Steve Bannon's name, Young quickly replied: "I don't know much about him."
"On the subject of the president, I want you to know that although he's the president, he's not my boss," the lawmaker said, struggling to be heard over yet another round of raucous chants that echoed across the suburban Des Moines auditorium.
Just call it the Trump tango.
A little more than a month into Trump's term, Republicans like Young find themselves squeezed between a polarizing president and hundreds of angry voters flooding their Capitol Hill phone lines, protesting at their offices and shouting them down at rowdy town halls. The national pushback has left some Republicans wary, complicating Trump's ability to get his agenda through Congress and raising the possibility that midterm elections that should favor the GOP may end up being far more challenging.
"You can't write the protesters off simply because they've got loud voices," said Republican pollster Neil Newhouse. "That's kind of what the Democrats did in 2009. They wrote it off then as astroturf. If we do the same thing in '17 and '18 we could be paying the price in November."
As party rebuilds, Democrats seek a new DNC leader
ATLANTA (AP) — Democrats are beginning the process of rebuilding their party by choosing a new national chairman charged with turning widespread opposition to President Donald Trump into more election victories.
With the outcome of Saturday's vote uncertain, former Labor Secretary Tom Perez and Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison made a final push Friday to cajole support from the hundreds of state party leaders, donors and activists who make up the Democratic National Committee and determine the party's direction.
Perez supporters say he's on the cusp of the required majority. Ellison maintains that he is still a viable candidate. A handful of other candidates are holding out hope that neither Ellison nor Perez can command a majority, opening up the race for an upset in later rounds of voting.
Each of the front-runners promises an aggressive counter to the Trump administration, while rebuilding a depleted organization at the state and local level — a tacit admission that party infrastructure withered during Barack Obama's eight years in the White House, despite the president's personal electoral success. The results have shown: Republicans now control the White House, Capitol Hill and nearly two-thirds of state legislatures and governorships.
"We are fighting for a party that is not the status quo," Ellison told his supporters late Friday, arguing that Democrats have become too timid and lost touch with too many voters across much of the country by abandoning working people. The key, he said, is too "knock on doors and engage people" while pushing policies that benefit them. "Let's have a debate it," he said. "You're not scared. I'm not scared. Let's do it."
Inside the fight against IS sleeper cells in liberated Mosul
MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — Two crudely armored pickup trucks cruised along an eastern Mosul highway. A masked Iraqi officer riding shotgun yelled "Go! Go! Go!" and switched the radio from Iraqi folk music to fast, patriotic battle hymns as the vehicles sped up and weaved through the busy afternoon traffic.
Inside were members of Iraq's National Security Service, or NSS, a secretive intelligence and security unit that reports directly to the prime minister. Using tips from Mosul residents, they are taking the lead in hunting down suspected Islamic State sleeper cells that have managed remain behind as Iraqi forces fight to retake the country's second largest city.
As Iraqi forces secure territorial victories in Mosul's western half, taking the city's airport and a sprawling military complex, the east — an area declared "fully liberated" from the extremists in January — has been rocked by insurgent attacks, including one earlier this month targeting a popular restaurant in which four people were killed and seven wounded.
Iraqi intelligence officials estimate dozens of IS fighters and sympathizers remain in hiding in eastern Mosul's more than 60 square kilometers (23 square miles) of dense urban neighborhoods.
"These are people I know," said Col. Hisham, a Mosul native and assistant commander of the Nineveh division of the NSS who led the operation Tuesday.
Twin attacks on Syrian security buildings kill at least 32
BEIRUT (AP) — Twin attacks on two Syrian security offices in the central city of Homs Saturday killed at least 32 people, including a senior security official who heads the feared Military Intelligence services, state media and officials reported.
An al-Qaida-linked insurgent coalition known as the Levant Liberation Committee claimed responsibility for the attacks, which also left another high-ranking officer seriously wounded. In a statement on their Telegram channel, the group said five attackers stormed the two different security offices. The group said bombs were also detonated at checkpoints outside the buildings just as rescuers were arriving, leading to more casualties.
The governor of Homs Province, Talal Barzani, told The Associated Press there were three blasts in total, killing more than 32 people. He said the attackers were wearing suicide belts, which they detonated in the security offices. The two agencies are two kilometers (1.2 miles) apart.
Syrian State News Agency SANA said Maj. Gen Hassan Daeboul, head of the local Military Intelligence branch, was killed by one of the suicide bombers.
According to state TV and state-affiliated al-Ikhbariya TV, Brigadier Ibrahim Darwish, head of the State Security Branch, was also critically wounded in the attacks.
