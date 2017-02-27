Chilean homes without water; 3 dead, 19 missing in floods

Two girls play refresh themselves while residents gather water from a fire hydrant at a neighborhood in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. Millions are without potable water in Santiago's metropolitan area after floods and mudslides cut supplies.
Residents gather water from a fire hydrant at a neighborhood in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. Millions are without potable water in Santiago's metropolitan area after floods and mudslides cut supplies.
Residents gather water from a faucet connected to a water tank at a neighborhood in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. Millions are without potable water in Santiago's metropolitan area after floods and mudslides cut supplies.
Two girls refresh themselves while residents gather water from a fire hydrant at a neighborhood in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. Millions are without potable water in Santiago's greater metropolitan area after floods and mudslides cut supplies.
An elderly man who uses crutches stands with his dog in an area overrun by sludge, brought by the overflowing of the Maipo River in San Alfonso, Santiago, Chile, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. More than half of the communities in the greater Santiago area and as many as 5 million people nationwide were affected by the weekend flooding as rocks and other debris choked the intakes for urban water systems.
The Maipo River runs through the Cajon del Maipo area of Santiago, Chile, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, after heavy rainfall flooding the waterway subsided. More than half of the communities in the greater Santiago area and as many as 5 million people nationwide were affected by the weekend flooding as rocks and other debris choked the intakes for urban water systems.
