8 civilians killed in Afghanistan by alleged air strike

1:04 Northside High School teacher named as finalist for teacher of the year award. Pause

3:35 Middle school students get a lesson in choosing education over bad choices that can lead to prison

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

0:56 Cast of 'Grease' takes the mannequin challenge

3:09 Defense attorneys for Brandon Conner argue to invalidate their client's arrest based on alleged prosecution error

1:58 Columbus police seek identity of woman who stole dog from shelter

0:29 Teen charged in Double Churches homicide maintains his innocence

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk