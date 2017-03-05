Thousands of people are expected to converge on the city of Selma, Alabama for the annual re-enactment of a key event in the civil rights movement.
Sunday marks the 52nd anniversary of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. On March 7, 1965, African-Americans seeking voting rights launched a march across the bridge but were attacked by police. That violent episode became known as "Bloody Sunday."
The march is credited with helping build momentum for passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965.
The march re-enactment is being held despite a dispute over city fees that forced organizers to change plans for a long-running bridge-crossing commemoration.
