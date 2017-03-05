Nation & World

March 5, 2017 7:10 PM

Papua New Guinea hit by 6.5 earthquake, no tsunami expected

The Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia

Papua New Guinea was been shaken by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake on Monday but no destructive tsunami was expected, officials said.

The quake struck the South Pacific nation near New Britain island at a depth of 28 kilometers (17 miles), U.S. Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Pacific Tsunami Warning Center Deputy Director Stuart Weinstein said he did not anticipate a destructive tsunami.

Papua New Guinea sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," where earthquakes and volcanoes are common.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

View more video

Nation & World Videos