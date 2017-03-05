AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Wednesday, March 1, 2017, photo, Vietnamese suspect Doan Thi Huong, center, in the ongoing assassination investigation, is escorted by police officers out from Sepang court in Sepang, Malaysia. Appearing calm and solemn, two young women accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, were charged with murder Wednesday.
Daniel Chan, File
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, photo, Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko smile as they leave for Vietnam at the Haneda International Airport in Tokyo.
Shizuo Kambayashi, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, March 2, 2017, photo, Saudi King Salman, left, rides on a golf cart with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia. Salman is currently in the world's largest Muslim nation as a part of his multi-nation tour aimed at boosting economic ties with Asia.
Dita Alangkara, Pool
AP Photo
In this Saturday, March 4, 2017, photo, a man with a painted face attend the Day of Remembrance for MH370 event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. After three years, the hunt for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 ended in futility and frustration on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, as crews completed their deep-sea search of a desolate stretch of the Indian Ocean without finding a single trace of the plane.
Daniel Chan, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, March 3, 2017, photo, a U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet from the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson
CVN 70) for a patrol off the disputed South China Sea Friday, March 3, 2017. The U.S. military took journalists Friday to the carrier on routine patrol off the disputed South China Sea, sending a signal to China and American allies of its resolve to ensure freedom of navigation and overflight in one of the world's security hotspots.
In this Saturday, March 4, 2017, photo, a participant prepares for the annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade in Sydney.
Rick Rycroft, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, March 3, 2017, photo, bus ushers take selfies on an empty street adjacent to the Great Hall of the People during the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference
CPPCC) in Beijing. Thousands of delegates have gathered at the Chinese capital for the opening of the annual session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, which advises the rubberstamp parliament, whose annual session begins Sunday.
In this Saturday, March 4, 2017, photo, bus ushers leap as they pose for a group photo at Tiananmen Square during a plenary session of the National People's Congress in Beijing. China will raise its defense budget by about 7 percent this year, a government spokeswoman said Saturday, continuing a trend of lowered growth amid a slowing economy.
Mark Schiefelbein, File
AP Photo
Saturday, March 4, 2017, photo, an employee advertising for a pachinko gaming parlor wears a President Donald Trump mask to attract customers in Tokyo.
Koji Sasahara, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, March 2, 2017, photo, Germany's Denise Herrmann shoots as she warms up prior to the women's Biathlon 7.5 km sprint competition at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Lee Jin-man, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, March 3, 2017, photo members of Student Federation of India shout anti government slogans during a protest march to the Indian parliament in New Delhi, India. The march was against the students wing of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party after the group was accused of attacking students and faculty members at Delhi university in New Delhi. Students also demanded to roll back Higher Education Financing Agency or HEFA proposed by the central government. Banners in local language read stop ranking funding in education institutions.
Manish Swarup, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, March 2, 2017, photo, Ri Tong Il, former North Korean deputy ambassador to the United Nations, center, speaks to reporters outside the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The North Korean envoy said a heart attack likely killed Kim Jong Nam, not VX nerve agent as a Malaysia autopsy showed.
Vincent Thian, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, March 2, 2017, photo, a farmer and her dog walk through a rice field in Naypytaw, Myanmar. Myanmar celebrates the national holiday Peasants' Day annually on March 2 to show the country's appreciation to its laborers.
Aung Shine Oo, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, March, 3, 2017, photo, a television anchor stands on a step ladder to report outside the Great Hall of the People where the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference
CPPCC) was held in Beijing, China. Thousands of delegates have gathered at the Chinese capital for the opening of the annual session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, which advises the rubberstamp parliament, whose annual session begins Sunday.
