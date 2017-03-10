St. Patrick's parade organizers will allow gay vets to march

1:46 Watch 3,500 runners participate in Color Me Rad Pause

1:32 Carver High and Columbus High compete in state basketball and in a fund raiser for the United Negro College Fund

4:00 Audrey Boone Tillman receives the 2017 SISTERS Inc. Women of Courage Award

2:16 Auburn quarterbacks run through individual drills at first spring practice

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:33 Embedded dog collars a recurring issue

1:36 Need a prom dress? Watch this!

1:36 How does a girl state JROTC president get boy cadets to obey her?