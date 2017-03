Dutch PM Rutte seeks to de-escalate tensions with Turkey

1:36 Need a prom dress? Watch this! Pause

1:43 Little kids and big kids have colorful fun at Color Me Rad

1:46 Watch 3,500 runners participate in Color Me Rad

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

1:08 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 12 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

2:07 Carver girls basketball head coach, players discuss advancing to state title game

2:16 Jovonne Williams charged in hit-and-run death of Kassandra Hollinhead

1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging