The Latest: Feds seek justice in Navajo officer's killing

5:40 p.m.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says his thoughts and prayers and those of the entire U.S. Justice Department are with the family of a Navajo Nation police officer who was killed while responding to a domestic violence call over the weekend.
Sessions issued a statement Monday as federal authorities worked with state and tribal law enforcement to piece together what prompted the shooting of Officer Houston James Largo early Sunday in western New Mexico.
The FBI says a suspect was arrested Sunday but few details have been released.
Sessions says Largo's death is a reminder that men and women in law enforcement willingly face danger each day to protect their communities and for that they deserve the public's gratitude, respect and support.
Sessions says the FBI is working closely with state and tribal authorities to ensure Largo's killer faces justice.
1:45 p.m.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is ordering flags to fly at half-staff in honor of a Navajo Nation police officer who died after being shot by someone he encountered in a vehicle along a county road.
Authorities say Officer Houston James Largo was responding to a domestic violence call early Sunday when he came across in the vehicle, which had two people inside, in rural western New Mexico. He was critically wounded and later died at a hospital.
Federal authorities say the suspect is in custody.
Ducey says Arizona is mourning the 27-year-old officer's death along with the Navajo Nation. The reservation spans parts of New Mexico, Arizona and Utah.
New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez also plans to issue a proclamation calling for the lowering of flags.
A former prosecutor, Martinez said Sunday she's confident the person responsible for killing Largo will face the "full measure of justice."
11 a.m.
Authorities say a woman who found a Navajo Nation police officer shot along a county road used his radio to call for help.
McKinley County Sheriff's Deputy Roberta Jaramillo says Navajo police, sheriff's deputies and officers with New Mexico State Police descended upon the scene after the call went out over the weekend that Navajo Officer Houston James Largo had been shot.
The shooting happened north of the small community of Prewitt in western New Mexico. Largo was flown to an Albuquerque hospital, where he died Sunday.
Jaramillo says authorities quickly identified a suspect. When dawn broke, tracks and other clues helped lead them to the suspect, who was taken into custody.
Preliminary reports indicate Largo was shot after he encountered two people in a vehicle along the county road while responding to a domestic violence report.
Authorities did not immediately release any information about the suspect, the circumstances of the arrest or what led to the shooting.
8:45 a.m.
Officials say the fatal shooting of a Navajo Nation police officer occurred in a rural area of northwestern New Mexico.
The FBI said Officer Houston James Largo was shot and critically wounded Sunday morning while responding to a domestic violence call and died later in the day and that a suspect is in custody.
The suspect's identity and circumstances of the shooting and the arrest haven't been released.
Lt. James Maiorano of the McKinley County Sheriff's Office told the Albuquerque Journal (https://goo.gl/aLmYRH ) preliminary reports are that Largo was shot when he came into contact with two people in a vehicle after being sent to a rural address.
Jared Touchin of the Navajo Nation Council speaker's office told The Associated Press the shooting occurred in the area of Lake Casamero. He described it as a small community on the Navajo reservation.
An FBI spokesman did not immediately respond to a telephone message left Monday seeking more details about the officer's death.
