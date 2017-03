Pakistani army says 3 convicted Islamic militants executed

0:57 Here is partial surveillance video showing student being carried from school Pause

2:44 Soldier's Medal awarded to infantry chaplain

0:32 Finding Miss Ruby

2:48 Get a sneak peek of the RiverCenter's upcoming show 'Voices of Angels' from Celtic Woman

5:44 Attorney discusses viewing video of incident that allegedly led to leg amputation

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:45 Lady Cougars advance to NCAA Division II quarterfinals

1:08 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 15 for WRBL's Carmen Rose

0:44 Color Me Rad brings bright splash of color to downtown Columbus