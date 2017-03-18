Florida prosecutor's anti-death penalty stand surprises many

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case Pause

2:58 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 18 for WRBL's Cody Nickel

2:08 Columbus high schoolers compete in FIRST Robotics regional qualifying event

3:11 Retired Col. Ralph Puckett talks about new book

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

0:32 Finding Miss Ruby

3:16 AKA sorority representatives share plans for Liberty District property

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company