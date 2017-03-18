Death toll rises to 72 in Peru rains, flooding, mudslides

3:49 McMaster: Prevent conflict by preparing for it Pause

0:55 McMaster discusses how to influence an organization, leadership

0:56 McMaster: "In the army, because the stakes are so high, you can't just be a yes man."

1:41 McMaster describes enemy as adaptive, determined and brutal

2:52 What you need to know about the massive Oroville Dam emergency in California

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

1:21 Protesters take to streets of D.C. on inauguration day

1:22 Trump protesters hit with pepper spray on Inauguration Day

5:50 Yes We Can: People Share Their Most Memorable Moments from the Obama Presidency