Slain NYC medic's son: 'I know she didn't die in vain'

3:01 Video Notebook: The request of a homeless man: “I want proof that I’m here” Pause

1:56 Major Brown plays hymn

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

3:14 David Pollard's family celebrate his birthday with at cookout

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

5:03 Grandmother of hit-and-run victim talks about losing her only granddaughter

0:36 Smiths Station's Jared Head hits walk-off home run against Sparkman

2:04 Here's how you can stay safe on the roads

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first