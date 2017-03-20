NCAA Tournament picks up steam just before Sweet 16

3:01 Video Notebook: The request of a homeless man: “I want proof that I’m here” Pause

3:14 David Pollard's family celebrate his birthday with at cookout

1:19 Midtown Medical Center shows off renovated unit

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

0:36 Smiths Station's Jared Head hits walk-off home run against Sparkman

2:57 Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team

1:27 Locksmith rescues toddler from car

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality