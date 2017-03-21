High court nominee to face daylong questioning in Senate

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case Pause

3:01 Video Notebook: The request of a homeless man: “I want proof that I’m here”

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

3:14 David Pollard's family celebrate his birthday with at cookout

0:48 Three to go: CSU women play in national quarterfinals Tuesday

0:51 Looking Back: It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a...

2:17 Lori Kiker talks about Walk MS on April 1

0:19 Police fire shots at alleged shoplifter inside Walmart

1:23 After school programs at the Columbus Community Center