A look at developments in the 2014 S. Korean ferry disaster

A part of the sunken Sewol ferry is seen in waters off Jindo, South Korea, Thursday, March 23, 2017. Nearly three years after it capsized and sank into the violent seas off South Korea's southwestern coast, workers slowly pulled up the 6,800-ton ferry Sewol from the waters on Thursday, an emotional moment for a country that continues to search for closure to one of its deadliest disasters ever.
Yonhap via AP)
A part of the sunken Sewol ferry is seen in waters off Jindo, South Korea, Thursday, March 23, 2017. Nearly three years after it capsized and sank into the violent seas off South Korea's southwestern coast, workers slowly pulled up the 6,800-ton ferry Sewol from the waters on Thursday, an emotional moment for a country that continues to search for closure to one of its deadliest disasters ever.
Yonhap via AP)
CORRECTS DAY - FILE - In this April 17, 2014 file photo, South Korean Coast Guard personnel search for missing passengers aboard the sunken South Korean ferry Sewol in the water off Jindo, South Korea. Salvage workers are slowly pulling up the huge, corroded South Korean ferry above the sea surface Thursday, March 23, 2017, about three years after it sank on its routine voyage to a resort island, killing more than 300 people, mostly high school students.
Ahn Young-joon, File
AP Photo
CORRECTS DATE - FILE - In this April 17, 2014 file photo, South Korean Coast Guard personnel search for missing passengers aboard the sunken ferry Sewol in the waters off Jindo, South Korea. Salvage workers are slowly pulling up the huge, corroded South Korean ferry above the sea surface Thursday, March 23, 2017, about three years after it sank on its routine voyage to a resort island, killing more than 300 people, mostly high school students.
Ahn Young-joon, File
AP Photo
CORRECTS DATE - FILE - In this April 18, 2014 file photo, relatives of passengers aboard a sunken ferry pray during a Buddhist ceremony for speedy rescue and their safety at a port in Jindo, South Korea. Salvage workers are slowly pulling up the huge, corroded South Korean ferry above the sea surface Thursday, March 23, 2017, about three years after it sank on its routine voyage to a resort island, killing more than 300 people, mostly high school students.
Lee Jin-man, File
AP Photo
CORRECTS DATE - FILE- In this April 20, 2014 file photo, relatives of passengers aboard the sunken ferry Sewol sit near the sea at a port in Jindo, South Korea. Salvage workers are slowly pulling up the huge, corroded South Korean ferry above the sea surface Thursday, March 23, 2017, about three years after it sank on its routine voyage to a resort island, killing more than 300 people, mostly high school students.
Lee Jin-man, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this April 22, 2014 file photo, a weeping relative of a passenger aboard the sunken Sewol ferry prays as she awaits news on her missing loved one at a port in Jindo, South Korea. Salvage workers are slowly pulling up the huge, corroded South Korean ferry above the sea surface Thursday, March 23, 2017, about three years after it sank on its routine voyage to a resort island, killing more than 300 people, mostly high school students.
Ahn Young-joon, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this April 17, 2014 file photo, South Korean President Park Geun-hye, top center, receives a smartphone from a parent, center wearing cap, who is showing a text message supposedly from his child, during a meeting with parents whose children were aboard a ferry that sank off South Korea's southern coast and are now missing, at a gymnasium in Jindo, South Korea. Salvage workers are slowly pulling up the huge, corroded South Korean ferry above the sea surface Thursday, March 23, 2017, about three years after it sank on its routine voyage to a resort island, killing more than 300 people, mostly high school students.
Ahn Young-joon, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this April 5, 2015 file photo, relatives carrying the portraits of the victims of the South Korean ferry sinking that killed more than 300 people a year ago, march during a rally in Seoul, South Korea. Salvage workers are slowly pulling up the huge, corroded South Korean ferry above the sea surface Thursday, March 23, 2017, about three years after it sank on its routine voyage to a resort island, killing more than 300 people, mostly high school students.
Lee Jin-man, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this April 16, 2015 file photo, police officers spray liquid at protesters trying to march after a rally to commemorate the first anniversary of the Sewol ferry sinking in Seoul, South Korea. Salvage workers are slowly pulling up the huge, corroded South Korean ferry above the sea surface Thursday, March 23, 2017, about three years after it sank on its routine voyage to a resort island, killing more than 300 people, mostly high school students.
Lee Jin-man, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this July 22, 2014 file photo, a woman passes by a wanted poster of Yoo Byung-eun, the fugitive owner of the sunken ferry Sewol, at a government building in Seoul, South Korea. Salvage workers are slowly pulling up the huge, corroded South Korean ferry above the sea surface Thursday, March 23, 2017, about three years after it sank on its routine voyage to a resort island, killing more than 300 people, mostly high school students.
Ahn Young-joon, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this April 12, 2015, file photo, survivor Yang Jeong-won, a student who was rescued from the sunken Sewol ferry, puts her head on her desk inside a classroom at Danwon High School in Ansan, South Korea, which has become a memorial for her classmates who were killed. Salvage workers are slowly pulling up the huge, corroded South Korean ferry above the sea surface Thursday, March 23, 2017, about three years after it sank on its routine voyage to a resort island, killing more than 300 people, mostly high school students.
Lee Jin-man, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this April 27, 2014 file photo, mourners wait in lines to pay tribute to the victims of the sunken ferry Sewol near the auditorium of the Olympic Memorial Museum in Ansan, South Korea. Salvage workers are slowly pulling up the huge, corroded South Korean ferry above the sea surface Thursday, March 23, 2017, about three years after it sank on its routine voyage to a resort island, killing more than 300 people, mostly high school students.
Lee Jin-man, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this April 16, 2014, file photo released by South Korea Coast Guard via Yonhap News Agency, South Korean rescue boats and fishing boats approach the sinking South Korean ferry Sewol in the waters off Jindo, South Korea. Salvage workers are slowly pulling up the huge, corroded South Korean ferry above the sea surface Thursday, March 23, 2017, about three years after it sank on its routine voyage to a resort island, killing more than 300 people, mostly high school students.
Yonhap via AP, File
South Korea Coast Guard
FILE - In this April 16, 2014 file photo, South Korean rescue helicopters fly over South Korean ferry Sewol, trying to rescue passengers from the ship in waters off Jindo, South Korea. Salvage workers are slowly pulling up the huge, corroded South Korean ferry above the sea surface Thursday, March 23, 2017, about three years after it sank on its routine voyage to a resort island, killing more than 300 people, mostly high school students.
Yonhap via AP, File)
FILE - In this April 16, 2014, file photo released by the South Korea Coast Guard via Yonhap News Agency, a ferry sinks in the water off Jindo, South Korea. Salvage workers are slowly pulling up the huge, corroded South Korean ferry above the sea surface Thursday, March 23, 2017, about three years after it sank on its routine voyage to a resort island, killing more than 300 people, mostly high school students.
Yonhap via AP, File
South Korea Coast Guard
FILE - In this April 16, 2014 file photo released by South Korea Coast Guard via Yonhap News Agency, South Korean coast guard officers rescue ferry Sewol captain Lee Joon-seok, wearing a sweater and underwear, from the ferry in the water off the Jindo, South Korea. Salvage workers are slowly pulling up the huge, corroded South Korean ferry above the sea surface Thursday, March 23, 2017, about three years after it sank on its routine voyage to a resort island, killing more than 300 people, mostly high school students.
Yonhap via AP, File
South Korea Coast Guard
FILE - In this May 19, 2014 file photo, South Korean President Park Geun-hye weeps while delivering a speech to the nation about the sunken ferry Sewol at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea. Salvage workers are slowly pulling up the huge, corroded South Korean ferry above the sea surface Thursday, March 23, 2017, about three years after it sank on its routine voyage to a resort island, killing more than 300 people, mostly high school students.
Yonhap via AP, File
Ahn Jung-won
FILE - In this April 29, 2014 file photo, South Korean President Park Geun-hye pays tribute to the victims of the sunken ferry Sewol at a group memorial altar in Ansan, South Korea. Salvage workers are slowly pulling up the huge, corroded South Korean ferry above the sea surface Thursday, March 23, 2017, about three years after it sank on its routine voyage to a resort island, killing more than 300 people, mostly high school students.
Yonhap via AP, File)
FILE - In this July 24, 2014 file photo, people gather during a rally 100 days after the ferry Sewol sunk in Seoul, South Korea. Salvage workers are slowly pulling up the huge, corroded South Korean ferry above the sea surface Thursday, March 23, 2017, about three years after it sank on its routine voyage to a resort island, killing more than 300 people, mostly high school students.
Yonhap via AP, File
Kim Do-hoon
FILE - In this June 11, 2014 file photo, police officers raid into a religious facility of the Evangelical Baptist Church in Anseong, South Korea in their hunt for a fugitive billionaire businessman over April's ferry sinking that left more than 300 people dead or missing. Salvage workers are slowly pulling up the huge, corroded South Korean ferry above the sea surface Thursday, March 23, 2017, about three years after it sank on its routine voyage to a resort island, killing more than 300 people, mostly high school students.
Yonhap via AP, File
Shin Young-geun
Comments