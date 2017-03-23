This is an excerpt of an interview with U.S. Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former commander of the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, that was first published in July 2014. President Donald Trump has chosen McMaster as the nation’s next national security adviser, a position that became vacant last week with the ouster of Michael Flynn, a retired Army general. In this excerpt, McMaster speaks on fighting the enemy in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as working on improving technologies used by soldiers.