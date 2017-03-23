Nation & World

McMaster describes enemy as adaptive, determined and brutal

This is an excerpt of an interview with U.S. Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former commander of the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, that was first published in July 2014. President Donald Trump has chosen McMaster as the nation’s next national security adviser, a position that became vacant last week with the ouster of Michael Flynn, a retired Army general. In this excerpt, McMaster speaks on fighting the enemy in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as working on improving technologies used by soldiers.

Game warden shoots family's pet deer

On Dec. 19, 2016, Kansas game wardens came to the home of Mark and Kim Mcgaughey regarding a deer they said the family kept illegally as a pet. The mule deer doe, which the family had named Faline and which they had had for about 22 months, was eventually shot and killed by game wardens a few minutes later on the property.

