March 24, 2017 9:49 AM

EU prolongs satellite support to Ukraine monitors

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

The European Union is prolonging its satellite imagery support to help observers monitor the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement Friday that satellite imagery "allows for more in-depth monitoring of the situation in areas where regrettably monitors still do not have access."

The support, totaling 3 million euros ($3.2 million), will allow Europe's OSCE security organization to map areas observers can't reach and report on any damage or population and equipment movements.

Fighting between Ukraine government forces and separatist rebels has killed more than 9,800 people since April 2014.

A 2015 peace deal helped reduce the scale of fighting in the east, but violence has continued and attempts at a political settlement have failed.

