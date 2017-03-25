Ex-guerrilla leader vows to keep fight for East Timor unity

A former guerrilla fighter has vowed to keep peace and unity as East Timor's new president, delivering a victory speech after the final tally showed he's on course to win the election.
Francisco "Lu-Olo" Guterres received 57 percent of the vote in the runoff, according to the final figures announced late Friday. His main rival, Antonio da Conceicao, got 32 percent. The remaining votes were divided among six others.
The results released by the National Election Office still need to be vetted by the court of appeals.
While East Timor's president has a mostly ceremonial role, the prime minister heads the government.
Lu-Olo, representing Fretilin, the traditional party of resistance to Indonesian rule, said in his speech Saturday that he'll be president for all people in East Timor.
