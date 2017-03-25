Nation & World

March 25, 2017 9:50 AM

Iraq: Speaker voices concern over Mosul airstrike

The Associated Press
BAGHDAD

Iraq's parliament speaker has expressed concern over reports of airstrikes that have allegedly killed more than 100 civilians in western Mosul where U.S.-backed government troops are fighting the Islamic State group.

In tweets published on his official account, speaker Salim al-Jabouri said Saturday "we realize the huge responsibility the liberating forces shoulder" and call on them to "spare no effort to save the civilians." Al-Jabouri is a prominent Sunni Muslim politician in Iraq.

It was unclear who carried out the airstrikes, but on Friday the U.S.-led coalition fighting IS in Iraq and Syria said it was investigating the allegations. Residents reported two airstrikes hitting a residential area on March 13 and 17.

The Iraqi Defense Ministry has provided no immediate comment.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

View more video

Nation & World Videos