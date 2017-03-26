Storms to take aim at Plains in turbulent week of weather

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case Pause

4:40 Business owners spar with anti-smoking advocates over smoking ban

2:48 Take a sneak peek tour of the Rock Island Ridge apartment community in Phenix City

0:54 Holly Wait talks about RiverBlast

0:44 Meet a member of Drumline Live

0:57 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 26 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

3:49 CSU Instructor Talks About Losing Student To Gun Violence

1:45 National Puppy Day: Puddin' Pop goes from stray to Puppy Bowl superstar

1:26 Raw video: Fight that ended in death of Dominique Horton