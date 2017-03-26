The Latest: Few bracketeers saw Florida-S Carolina coming

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case Pause

0:54 Holly Wait talks about RiverBlast

4:40 Business owners spar with anti-smoking advocates over smoking ban

2:39 Jarrett Stidham on being Auburn's starter: 'That's why I came here'

0:44 Meet a member of Drumline Live

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

0:57 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 26 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

2:03 Peak azalea season has arrived at Callaway Gardens

3:11 Retired Col. Ralph Puckett talks about new book