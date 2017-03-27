California slaying victims are mom, 2 kids and another woman

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case Pause

0:54 Holly Wait talks about RiverBlast

1:49 Gen. Ulysses S. Grant visits the National Civil War Naval Museum and

0:49 A sneak peek of the RiverCenter's upcoming show 'Taj Express'

0:57 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 26 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

2:39 Jarrett Stidham on being Auburn's starter: 'That's why I came here'

0:44 Meet a member of Drumline Live

1:45 National Puppy Day: Puddin' Pop goes from stray to Puppy Bowl superstar

0:43 Cofounder of Columbus GA Rocks movement shares tips on painting rocks