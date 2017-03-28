Nation & World

March 28, 2017 6:39 AM

EU commissioner calls on Hungary to comply with asylum rules

The Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary

The European Union's commissioner for migration is calling on Hungary to comply with the bloc's rules on dealing with asylum seekers.

New legislation entering into force in Hungary on Tuesday allows the detention of all asylum seekers in border container camps. It has been sharply criticized by UN agencies and human rights advocates.

EU Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos met with Hungarian officials and said experts would discuss the new asylum rules to ensure "that EU rules also are complied with."

Meanwhile, the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, an advocate for asylum seekers, said that a temporary order late Monday from the European Court of Human Rights prevents Hungary from taking eight teenagers and a woman with a high-risk pregnancy from refugee reception centers to the border container camps.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

View more video

Nation & World Videos