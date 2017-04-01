Nation & World

April 1, 2017 12:52 PM

2 small planes collide mid-air in Florida, killing 2 people

The Associated Press
EDGEWATER, Fla.

Authorities say two people are dead after their single-engine airplanes collided midair over the central Florida coast.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2nLBJ45) that the planes crashed into a wooded area near Edgewater on Saturday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration says one of the planes was a Cessna 170 and the other an "unidentified experimental aircraft."

A witness told the newspaper that she saw the planes collide around 8:45 a.m. while flying in formation with several other planes.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were at the crash site.

