As Colombia death toll mounts, desperate quest for survivors

4:21 Father wants accountability for son's death Pause

4:55 See Sunday Interview excerpts with Dr. Sylvester McRae

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

0:51 Fort Benning teacher breaks color barrier

1:41 Billy Thomas talks about the Alabama Shootout

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:38 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 2 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

5:46 Take an adventure over the Chattahoochee River with zip line guide James Walker

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality