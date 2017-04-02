Abducted Somali journalist freed after torture

A Somali journalist who was kidnapped on Saturday was found tied up and alive in the agricultural town of Afgoye, 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Mogadishu, the capital, after he was tortured and released by his captors.
A farmer found Hanad Ali Guled lying in a field with hands and legs tied behind his back, said Ahmedwali Hussein, an editor at Goobjoog radio and television station. Guled had difficulties speaking because of the torture that had been inflicted on him, said Hussein.
No group has claimed responsibility for the journalist's abduction by six armed men who stopped him on his way to work outside Mogadishu on Saturday.
The abduction is reminder of the dangers that reporters face in this Horn of Africa country which has frequent attacks by the Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, which is allied to al-Qaida. Somalia is often listed as one of the most dangerous countries for journalists.
