Trump says US is ready to act alone on North Korea

1:38 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 2 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose Pause

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

1:41 Billy Thomas talks about the Alabama Shootout

4:21 'I don't trust people anymore ... especially the police': Man wants accountability for son's death

0:44 Raw video:Building demolition gets the ball rolling in blighted Midtown area

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:10 Rep. Calvin Smyre discusses education funding

0:34 Rep. John Pezold talks about the 2017 Georgia General Assembly

0:57 Sen. Ed Harbison discusses veterans assistance