April 3, 2017 1:50 AM

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

South Korea's disgraced former President Park Geun-hye was arrested and jailed last week over the corruption allegations that ended her tumultuous four-year rule and prompted an election to find a successor. Prosecutors can detain Park for up to 20 days, during which they are expected to formally charge her and have her jailed during the next several months of court procedures.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, the body of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, was released by Malaysia to the North, more than a month after his fatal poisoning at Kuala Lumpur's airport unleashed a fierce diplomatic battle between the two countries. Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said his country agreed to release the body in exchange for the return of nine Malaysians held in North Korea's capital.

A corroding South Korean ferry raised from the bottom of the sea arrived at the port where it will be searched for the remains of the last nine victims of the ship's 2014 sinking, which killed more than 300 people.

Carrie Lam, the candidate favored by China's Communist leadership, was chosen as Hong Kong's new leader, in the first such vote since huge pro-democracy protests erupted over the semiautonomous Chinese city's election system in 2014.

Sebastian Vettel broke Ferrari's Formula One drought with a victory over the Mercedes team of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

