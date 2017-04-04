Nation & World

April 4, 2017 10:13 AM

14-year-old girl dies after being found shot at park

The Associated Press
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C.

Authorities in North Carolina have identified a 14-year-old girl who died after being found shot at a park.

Police tell local media outlets the girl found Monday afternoon has been identified as 14-year-old Taylor Sorera Smith of Charlotte.

Authorities say the shooting happened about 3 p.m. in River Street Park in Mount Holly, which is 12 miles (19 kilometers) northwest of Charlotte. The girl was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

View more video

Nation & World Videos