The Latest: Holocaust memorial condemns Syria gas attack

0:44 Trial of man charged with child's death will soon be in jury's hands Pause

1:48 Man sues After 5 Sports Bar & Grill after shooting

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

4:31 Chattahoochee Gospel Jubilee is April 8 in Phenix City

1:53 Columbus doctor recruiting for Alzheimer's clinical trials

0:15 Deadly explosion hits St. Petersburg Metro Station

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:45 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 5 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald