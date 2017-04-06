Nation & World

April 6, 2017 3:48 AM

Merkel, Trump talk over concerns over Afghanistan, Ukraine

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Angela Merkel's spokesman says the German chancellor has talked with U.S. President Donald Trump, exchanging thoughts on the current situation in Afghanistan and in eastern Ukraine.

Steffen Seibert said in a statement Thursday that the two leaders had talked by phone Wednesday afternoon. He says Merkel emphasized her concerns about the implementation of the so-called Minsk agreement in the Ukraine conflict, and that the two agreed to remain in close contact.

No further details were released.

