Appeals court rejects Ohio's new lethal injection process

1:43 Have business at the Government Center? You'll want to watch this. Pause

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

0:44 Trial of man charged with child's death will soon be in jury's hands

1:53 Columbus doctor recruiting for Alzheimer's clinical trials

4:31 Chattahoochee Gospel Jubilee is April 8 in Phenix City

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:38 Retired teacher passionately speaks against school district plan

1:12 Northside's Mack Williams has standout day on the diamond

3:33 William Washington pleads not guilty to felony murder in the shooting death Dominique Horton