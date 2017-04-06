4th person dies after boiler explosion at St. Louis business

2:25 Attorney for suspect in fatal Wilson Homes says client acted in self defense Pause

1:43 Have business at the Government Center? You'll want to watch this.

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

2:43 Peachtree Mall shooting witness describes the scene

4:12 Does Columbus have a gang problem?

4:31 Chattahoochee Gospel Jubilee is April 8 in Phenix City

3:16 Sunday Interview: New sheriff discusses budget

1:48 Man sues After 5 Sports Bar & Grill after shooting

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation