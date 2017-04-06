Nation & World

April 6, 2017 10:21 PM

Slain Texas lawman remembered as 'smartest guy in the room'

The Associated Press
HOUSTON

A law enforcement commander has told thousands of mourners that a Houston-area deputy constable who was shot to death this week "was always the smartest guy in the room."

Montgomery County sheriff's Lt. Tim Cannon said Thursday during a funeral service in Houston that Clint Greenwood was a consummate professional, meticulous with details and the first to lend colleagues a hand.

The 57-year-old Greenwood, a Harris County assistant chief deputy constable, was killed Monday by a gunman who stepped out from behind a trash bin as Greenwood arrived for work at a sub-courthouse in Baytown, east of Houston.

No arrest has been made, but Baytown police released a surveillance video Thursday that shows a possible suspect near the scene and the man's car — a black 2013-2017 Nissan Versa Note.

