Former AG Lynch says Americans are clients of Justice Dept.

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch is urging her successor to remember the American people are the Department of Justice's clients, not the president or Congress.
Lynch spoke Friday at a conference organized by Harvard's Kennedy School of Government. The forum is focusing on pressing issues facing blacks in America.
Former President Barack Obama appointed Lynch to serve as attorney general in 2015, succeeding Eric Holder. The first black woman to run the department, Lynch says she understands each administration has different priorities, adding how she wanted to open up the department to empower people. But she urges Attorney General Jeff Sessions to remember he's responsible for the safety, wellbeing and health of all Americans.
The 57-year-old North Carolina native graduated from Harvard College in 1981 and Harvard Law School in 1984.
