U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

The United States fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria on Thursday night, April 6, 2017, in retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians, U.S. officials said.
CREDIT: The U.S. Department of Defense
From Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump made a statement on the decision to launch cruise missiles at a Syrian airfield Thursday evening. The launch was in response to a chemical weapons attack it blames on President Bashar al-Assad.
