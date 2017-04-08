AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

US threatens more pressure on Syria after missile strikes
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The United States is vowing to keep up the pressure on Syria after the intense nighttime wave of missile strikes from U.S. ships, despite the prospect of escalating Russian ill will that could further inflame one of the world's most vexing conflicts.
Standing firm, the Trump administration on Friday signaled new sanctions would soon follow the missile attack, and the Pentagon was even probing whether Russia itself was involved in the chemical weapons assault that compelled President Donald Trump to action. The attack against a Syrian air base was the first U.S. assault against the government of President Bashar Assad.
Much of the international community rallied behind Trump's decision to fire the cruise missiles in reaction to this week's chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of men, women and children in Syria. But a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the strikes dealt "a significant blow" to relations between Moscow and Washington.
At the United Nations, Russia's deputy ambassador, Vladimir Safronkov, strongly criticized what he called the U.S. "flagrant violation of international law and an act of aggression" whose "consequences for regional and international security could be extremely serious." He called the Assad government a main force against terrorism and said it deserved the presumption of innocence in the chemical weapons attack.
U.S. officials blame Moscow for propping up Assad.
After chemical attack, Trump turns from resigned to resolved
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump first saw the photos Tuesday morning.
The images were ghastly. Men and women gasping for breath. Small children foaming at the mouth and in agony. The lifeless bodies of babies sprawled on the ground.
This was the aftermath of a chemical attack ordered by Syrian President Bashar Assad, who the U.S. would soon conclude had unleashed sarin gas, a brutal nerve toxin, on his own people. The president peppered his advisers with questions, according to national security adviser H.R. McMaster, who later said Trump was immediately focused on getting to the bottom of "who was responsible."
By the end of the briefing, the president had dispatched his team to draw up options for a response.
The leap to considering intervention was remarkable. In 2013, Trump had argued against military intervention in Syria when it was President Barack Obama's decision to make. He had hardly portrayed himself as a humanitarian crusader on the campaign, when he adopted the slogan "America First."
US strike on Syrian air base has limited impact on Assad
BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. missile attack caused heavy damage to one of Syria's biggest and most strategic air bases, used to launch warplanes to strike opposition-held areas throughout Syria.
Videos from inside the Shayrat air base showed fighter jets and hangars destroyed and runways pocked with holes after the strike in the pre-dawn hours Friday. Still, the impact on President Bashar Assad's military capabilities is limited: His air force has more than a dozen other bases from which to operate.
In fact, just hours after 59 U.S. Tomahawk missiles hit the base southeast of the city of Homs, Syrian warplanes struck opposition targets in the north and south of the country, including one near the town of Khan Sheikhoun, where a chemical weapons attack Tuesday triggered the U.S. missile strike.
The missiles —launched from the USS Ross and USS Porter warships deployed in the Mediterranean — targeted the base's two airstrips, hangars, control tower and ammunition depots, U.S. officials said. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said they destroyed six Syrian air force MiG-23 fighter jets that were undergoing repairs, but didn't damage other warplanes at the base.
The Kremlin maintained only 23 of the 59 cruise missiles reached the base, leaving the runways intact. However, a U.S. official said all but one of the 59 missiles struck their targets, hitting multiple aircraft and air shelters, and destroying the fuel area. The official, who was not authorized to discuss initial reports, spoke on condition of anonymity.
Swedish authorities say truck attack suspect held
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish police said Saturday that they believe they have arrested the driver of a hijacked beer truck which killed four people and injured 15 others on a busy street in the Swedish capital.
"Yes, it is correct, it is likely him," police spokesman Lars Bystrom told The Associated Press. He declined to comment on Swedish media reports that the suspect was a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday's attack.
Earlier, prosecutor Hans Ihrman said a person had been formally identified as a suspect "of terrorist offenses by murder," and should face a pre-trial custody hearing before midday Tuesday or be released.
Bystrom would not confirm or deny media reports that police had found a bag containing explosives in the truck. "We do not comment on what we have seized," he said.
McConnell vindicated as Supreme Court nominee confirmed
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court was vindication for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who made a risky bet more than a year ago that paid off big time for President Donald Trump and the Republican leader himself.
When Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016, McConnell decided immediately that the Senate would not fill the seat until the next president was elected. He stuck to that stance without wavering, ignoring Democratic griping, misgivings from fellow Republicans, and ultimately erroneous predictions that GOP Senate candidates would pay a political price.
Now McConnell, R-Ky., can take credit for allowing Trump to put a young conservative on the court for life, even though it took changing Senate rules to do it.
"No. 1, it's courageous. No. 2, it's genius, in that order, because he knew how much criticism he would get," said Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla.
Democrats and some Republicans predicted dire fallout from McConnell's divisive Senate rules change that removed the 60-vote filibuster barrier for Supreme Court picks, warning of a more polarized Senate and court over time. But most in the GOP were full of praise for the wily Kentuckian.
Filipino Bataan Death March survivors mark 75th anniversary
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ramon Regalado was starving and sick with malaria when he slipped away from his Japanese captors during the infamous 1942 Bataan Death March in the Philippines, escaping a brutal trudge through steamy jungle that killed hundreds of Americans and thousands of Filipinos who fought for the U.S. during World War II.
On Saturday, the former wartime machine-gun operator will join a dwindling band of veterans of the war in San Francisco's Presidio to honor the soldiers who died on the march and those who made it to a prisoner of war camp only to die there.
They'll also commemorate the mostly Filipino soldiers who held off Japanese forces in the Philippines for three months without supplies of food or ammunition before a U.S. army major surrendered 75,000 troops to Japan on April 9, 1942.
Few Americans are aware of the Filipinos who were starving as they relentlessly fended off the more powerful and well-supplied Japanese forces, said Cecilia Gaerlan, executive director of the Berkeley, California-based Bataan Legacy Historical Society organizing the event at the former military fort.
"Despite fighting without any air support and without any reinforcement, they disrupted the timetable of the Imperial Japanese army," she said. "That was their major role, to perform a delaying action. And they did that beyond expectations."
Gorsuch confirmation rolls Supreme Court to the right
WASHINGTON (AP) — After weeks of turmoil, the Senate confirmed Trump nominee Neil Gorsuch as the Supreme Court's youngest justice Friday, filling a 14-month vacancy after the death of Antonin Scalia and restoring a rightward tilt that could last for years.
Gorsuch will be sworn in Monday and will quickly begin confronting cases of consequence, including one involving separation of church and state that the justices will take up in less than two weeks.
At 49, he is decades younger than several of the other justices — two are in their 80s and one is 78 — raising the possibility that President Donald Trump will have a chance to appoint more conservatives to a court that has been somewhat balanced in recent years.
Vice President Mike Pence was presiding as the Senate voted 54-45 in favor of Gorsuch, a veteran of Denver's 10th U.S. Circuit of Appeals whose conservative rulings make him an intellectual heir to Scalia, who died in February 2016. Republicans blocked Barack Obama from filling the seat all last year.
The outcome was a major victory for Trump, his first big congressional win. And it was cause for celebration for conservatives, who have often seemed willing to forgive various Trump failings next to the chance to win this lifetime appointment to the most important court on the land.
Press agency: Trump spoke by phone with Saudi King Salman
BEIRUT (AP) — The official Saudi Press Agency is reporting that U.S. President Donald Trump has spoken by telephone with King Salman about the U.S. missile strike on Syria.
The news agency reports that during the Friday phone call, the Saudi monarch congratulated Trump for his "courageous decision."
Saudi Arabia says the missile launch by Trump was the right response to "the crimes of this regime to its people in light of the failure of the international community to stop it."
The kingdom is among the most vehement opponents of Syrian President Bashar Assad and supports Sunni rebel groups fighting to oust him. The Sunni rulers of Saudi Arabia are in a power struggle for regional dominance with Iran's Shiite government and view Tehran's support of Assad as a threat to the region.
As infighting rises, White House says no staff shakeup looms
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's White House, one perpetually plagued by infighting among aides jockeying for the president's ear, has been sharply divided by a new rivalry, one pitting his powerful son-in-law with unfettered access to the president against the sharp-elbowed ideologue who fueled Trump's populist campaign rhetoric.
Senior adviser Jared Kushner and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, arguably the two most influential voices in the West Wing, have clashed repeatedly in recent weeks over strategy to pass health care legislation, the fallout of the bogged-down immigration bans and, most recently, whether to intervene in the Syrian civil war.
Although the White House is rife with rumors of a staff shakeup, Trump's young administration is pushing back against reports of a pending West Wing overhaul fueled by squabbling among top aides.
Spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in a statement Friday that the narrative of a dysfunctional administration on the verge of a makeover "is a completely false story driven by people who want to distract from the success taking place in this administration." As evidence of the success, Walters noted the confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Senate, recent meetings with foreign leaders and the missile strikes in Syria.
"The only thing we are shaking up is the way Washington operates as we push the president's aggressive agenda forward," she said.
Seattle mayor denies sex abuse claims - 'simply not true'
SEATTLE (AP) — Ed Murray led a long campaign to legalize same-sex marriage in Washington state, toiled for nearly two decades as a state lawmaker and won his biggest personal political victory in 2013 when he unseated Seattle's incumbent mayor by promising the ultra-liberal city to raise the minimum hourly wage to $15.
Just as he took on a role as a high-profile critic of President Donald Trump and prepared to launch a re-election campaign, Murray was hit Thursday with a political bombshell — accusations from three men that Murray sexually abused them in the 1980s.
On Friday, Murray held a brief news conference to deny allegations in a lawsuit by one man, saying "they were very painful for me. It was painful for my husband." Through a spokesman he has also denied the allegations by the other men.
He said he will not step down and is sticking to re-election campaign plans but refused to answer reporters' questions, saying the case "is now a legal matter that is in the courts."
Murray's spokesman, Jeff Reading, previously suggested unnamed Murray enemies were behind the claims. "It is not a coincidence that this shakedown effort comes within weeks of the campaign filing deadline," Reading said.
