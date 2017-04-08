Nation & World

Dartmouth, Princeton to play football at Yankee Stadium

The Associated Press
HANOVER, N.H.

An Ivy League football matchup will take place at an iconic baseball stadium in 2019.

Dartmouth and Princeton announced this week that the Big Green will host the Tigers at New York's Yankee Stadium on Nov. 9, 2019, as part of Dartmouth College's 250th anniversary celebration.

The series between Dartmouth and Princeton dates to 1897. The game at Yankee stadium will be the 99th meeting between the two. Dartmouth holds an edge in the series with a 48-44-4 record.

This fall, Dartmouth will take on Brown at Boston's Fenway Park.

