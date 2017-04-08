Nation & World

April 08, 2017 10:00 PM

Manny Pacquiao to fight Jeff Horn in Brisbane on July 2

The Associated Press
BRISBANE, Australia

Manny Pacquiao will fight Australian Jeff Horn on July 2 at Brisbane's 52,500-capacity Suncorp Stadium in a defense of Pacquiao's WBO welterweight title.

Promoters for Horn, a 29-year-old former schoolteacher and the No. 2 contender, had been working on a possible deal to fight Pacquiao since January, and finally made the announcement on Sunday with state government officials in attendance.

Pacquiao and his camp had attempted to line up a higher-paying fight with Britain's Amir Khan in the Middle East which never eventuated, stalling the negotiations for several months.

The 39-year-old Pacquiao is an 11-time world champion over eight weight divisions and is now a senator in the Philippines. He has a record of 59-6-2 while Horn is 16-0-1.

