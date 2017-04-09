Nation & World

April 09, 2017 5:55 AM

Assad speaks with Iran's president, who affirms support

The Associated Press
BEIRUT

Syrian state media says President Bashar Assad has spoken with his Iranian counterpart following last week's U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the strike on Friday a "blatant violation" of Syrian sovereignty and affirmed his country's support for Assad's government.

Assad accused the U.S. of trying to boost the morale of "terror groups" in Syria. The government refers to all those fighting against it as terrorists.

The U.S. says the strike was in response to a nerve gas attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun last week, which has been widely blamed on government forces. The Syrian government has denied using chemical weapons.

Iran has provided crucial military and economic assistance to Assad throughout the six-year civil war.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base 0:36

U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base
President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria 2:53

President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria
National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program 1:27

National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

View More Video

Nation & World Videos