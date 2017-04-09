Nation & World

April 09, 2017 10:09 AM

Colombia: Rebel bomb attack kills soldier, wounds 3 more

The Associated Press
BOGOTA, Colombia

Colombia's army says a soldier has been killed by an explosive device attributed to a dissident wing of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.

The attack took place late Saturday in the southern department of Guaviare when soldiers and police were patrolling near a highway.

An army statement says three other soldiers were wounded and blames the 1st Front of the FARC.

Authorities say the front is heavily involved in drug trafficking and illegal mining and has opposed a peace accord reached last year with the FARC.

