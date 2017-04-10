Nation & World

April 10, 2017 4:47 AM

Police: Former Braves player Otis Nixon is missing

The Associated Press
WOODSTOCK, Ga.

Police in Georgia are looking for former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon, who disappeared over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, the Woodstock Police Department says Nixon, who's 58, was last seen leaving his home Saturday morning in a gray Range Rover. Police say he was on his way to a local golf course but never arrived.

Nixon was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black sweatpants, and a black baseball cap, with black Adidas shoes with white stripes.

Nixon was an outfielder for the Braves and in 1991 was suspended for 60 days after testing positive for cocaine. He played for nine teams in 17 major league seasons, with his best years coming in Atlanta. He had 1,379 hits and 620 stolen bases, ranking 16th on the career list.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Families and friends remember their loved ones lost to violent crime at the annual Victims Memorial Service

Families and friends remember their loved ones lost to violent crime at the annual Victims Memorial Service 2:47

Families and friends remember their loved ones lost to violent crime at the annual Victims Memorial Service
Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 10 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:13

Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 10 from WRBL's Carmen Rose
75th Ranger Regiment team comes out on top of Best Ranger Competition 1:10

75th Ranger Regiment team comes out on top of Best Ranger Competition

View More Video

Nation & World Videos